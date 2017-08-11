Cargolux moves forward with Luxembourg headquarters

Luxembourg-based all-cargo airline Cargolux is moving forward with plans for a headquarters adjacent to its maintenance hangar in Luxembourg the company announced, bringing its employees together in a central location. Including crews and maintenance staff, Cargolux employs about 1,400 people in Luxembourg.

The headquarters building will provide space for administrative staff and house the airline’s training organization, including crew training and Cargolux’s two 747 simulators. The building will be built and owned by Luxembourg Airport’s management company lux-Airport.

Construction is scheduled to begin late in 2017, with completion scheduled for early 2020.

