Cathay Pacific appoints new director of cargo

James Ginns will be taking over from Simon Large as Cathay Pacific’s director of cargo. Simon Large, Cathay’s the director of cargo, will be taking over as customer director on the passenger side of the business.

Ginns is currently director of service delivery at Cathay Pacific. The transition is expected to take place on June 1, after a period of transition.

Ginns has been at Cathay since 1991, however his experience was largely on the passenger side.

The new appointment is part of a company-wide management transition. Rupert Hogg has been appointed as the new chief executive at Cathay Pacific, with Ivan Chu leaving that position to take over as chairman of parent company John Swire & Sons’ China business.