CEVA expand partnership with Turkey’s largest dairy producer

CEVA Logistics has renewed and expanded its logistics partnership with Turkey’s largest dairy company, Ak Gıda. The Turkish dairy is part of the Lactalis Group, Europe’s largest producer of dairy products.

Since 2011, CEVA has handled FTL (full truck load) transportation services across Turkey from Ak Gıda’s Istanbul and central Turkey facilities, to both distributers and supermarket chains.

The new contract has CEVA providing ground transportation services for Ak Gıda’s recycling operations, and is expected to increase the kilometers covered by some 1.8 million.

Milk and dairy produce logistics is a delicate process requiring time-sensitive transport, so it is important to have a strong and reliable logistics solutions partner, said Ali Sözen, president of Ak Gıda.

Dairy products made by Ak Gıda, such as Ayran, a yogurt drink, are so central to Turkish culture and cuisine that the country’s then-Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdoğan called it “our national drink,” while simultaneously bashing beer as being a product of “modernization.”

For more about innovation in the logistics sector, join us for the second-annual ELEVATE Conference in Miami, Oct. 2. To register, see elevateaircargo.com

Like This Post