CEVA expands partnership with Mercedes-Benz in Brazil

CEVA Logistics has renewed its existing business partnership and extended elements of its contract with German auto manufacturer Mercedes-Benz in Brazil. Under the renewed contract, in-house logistics services at the Mercedes-Benz plant in Juiz de Fora, Minas Gerais, will be renewed for an additional three years. This contract encompasses materials handling, line feeding and external warehousing.

In addition, two new agreements have been reached with Mercedes-Benz, which will extend elements of the contract for up to five years. CEVA will now be responsible for providing interplant transportation at the Juiz de Fora plant, as well as packaging services at the customer’s spare parts distribution center at Campinas, São Paulo. The expanded contract prompted CEVA to add 280 more personnel to its workforce to handle the additional business.

Fábio Mendunekas, CEVA’s vice-president for business development in South America, said that news of the contract extension “reinforces our expertise in managing supply chains related to the automotive sector.”

Those interested in learning more about air freight in 2017, should join us at Cargo Facts Asia in Shanghai, 25 – 26 April. To register, or for more information, go to CargoFactsAsia.com