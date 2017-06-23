CEVA Logistics expands into Myanmar

Supply chain management company CEVA Logistics has opened an office in Yangon, the capital of Myanmar. With the country courting international investment, regions like the Thilawa Special Economic Zone outside Yangon are drawing in companies looking for low cost alternatives to China. One of the latest to expand operations there is s which plans to exploit Yangon’s maritime connectivity to global markets and overland to China.

CEVA has been operational in Myanmar for five years now, represented by a network partner that provided freight management services. Effective June 2017, the company now has its own office, offering the full spectrum of air- and seafreight services, with access to the CEVA network using One Freight System (OFS) – CEVA’s global freight management system.

Myanmar is building up its economy and infrastructure from a series of failed socialist economic endeavors and a brutal military dictatorship. While it’s political fortunes are still in flux, the country’s current, more democratic leadership has made meaningful economic openings.

The government has, however, issued a list of industries where foreign companies are subject to restrictions. That list includes retailers and wholesalers, which must get approval from the Ministry of Commerce and follow its trade policies to operate.

These last-minute addendums haven’t deterred CEVA, which remains sanguine about its prospects in the country. “In the past, the country infrastructure has always been a limiting and inhibiting factor, but with our global network and, more importantly, our experience in emerging markets, especially in the region, we are confident that, with our own office and robust IT offerings, we can deliver options and solutions to the market and, at the same time, grow our commercial footprint,” said Bruno Plantaz, CEVA’s managing director of the Mekong cluster.

Like This Post