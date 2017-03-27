CEVA Logistics opens new facility in Doncaster, U.K.

CEVA Logistics has opened a 215,800-square-foot “shared-user warehouse” at the new iPort intermodal logistics park, in Doncaster, U.K. The site can accommodate up to 28,000 pallets, sits adjacent to a 35-acre rail terminal and has parking bays for 110 large trucks.

The logistics company will offer retail and other consumer-goods clients warehousing, planning, transport, administration, customized value-added services and cross-docking functions from iPort.

“iPort gives us great access to the whole of the north of the U.K., enabling us to receive and deliver to customers in timely fashion,” said Michael O’Donoghue, CEVA’s executive vice president for the U.K., Ireland and Nordics region. He added that, “this is an important investment for CEVA. It is a statement of the confidence we have in our business and most importantly, it will bring tangible benefits to our customers through economies of scale.”

CEVA closed out 2016 with a slightly larger loss than the previous year on lower revenues, but said its global ocean and air forwarding, freight management and logistics operations were all in a stronger position heading into 2017.

