CHAMP integrates hands-free Amazon technology into airfreight

Trying to track down your latest shipments? Try giving them a shout.

As demand rises for voice-recognition technology in the logistics business, CHAMP Cargosystems has launched its “Traxon Air Cargo Shipment Tracking” on Amazon’s cloud-based voice service, called Alexa. Through Alexa, customers can now interact with CHAMP’s Traxon track-and-trace application to obtain air waybill statuses using voice commands.

To obtain shipping information, customers who use Amazon’s service cab just say, “Alexa, open Cargo Trace” or “Alexa, start Cargo Trace.” Alexa is available on various devices such as the Amazon Echo, Echo Dot, Amazon Tap, Amazon Fire TV and Fire tablets.

The option is currently available for the following airlines: Air Berlin, Air Canada Cargo, Air France, Airbridge Cargo, American Airlines Cargo, Asiana Airlines Cargo and Qatar Airlines Cargo, Atlas Air, Cargolux, Cathay Pacific Cargo, China Southern Cargo, Delta Cargo, Emirates Cargo, Ethiopian Cargo, Finnair Cargo, Iberia Cargo, Japan Airlines, KLM Cargo, Korean Airlines, Leisure Cargo, Lufthansa Cargo, Nippon Cargo, Polar Air, Polish Airlines, Royal Air Morocco, Saudia Cargo, Singapore Airlines, South African Cargo, Swiss Cargo, Turkish Airlines, Vietnam Airlines

CHAMP intends to add more carriers in the coming weeks.

Air cargo is often a hands-on business, but CHAMP’s new tool eliminates the requirement for “keys, mouse, and finger swipes,” said CHAMP Cargosystems CEO, Arnaud Lambert. He argued for a new approach to air cargo efficiency – voice. “This is only the start of our new User Experience program aimed at enhancing the user experience and therefore the efficiency of Air Cargo.”

CHAMP’s Traxon Track and Trace skill is available for free in Amazon stores located in the U.S., the U.K. and Germany with support in English and German.

