China’s newest all-cargo carrier takes to the skies

Early this morning, Guangzhou-based all-cargo start-up, Longhao Airlines put its first 737-300F into revenue service on a flight between Jiangsu Nantong Xindong Airport (NTG) and Guangzhou Baiyun Airport (CAN). The carrier, which has already inked a deal to carry cargo on behalf of Shenzhen-based SF Express Airlines, has ambitious plans to put five freighters into service each year over the next decade, with a target fleet size of 50 aircraft by 2025.

While 50 aircraft might sound like a bit of a stretch, Longhao has already acquired its first three aircraft. Like its first PEMCO 737 conversion (29069, ex-China Eastern), units two and three will be converted at the STAECO facility in Jinan. During a launch ceremony held in Guangzhou, Longhao Airlines president, PEI Guo Xiao said that shortly after Longhao takes redelivery of its second 737F sometime next month, it will launch flights between Quanzhou-Nantong-Tianjin.

