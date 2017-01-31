Chips are down (and up) for CEVA Logistics

CEVA Logistics has been awarded a five-year contract to manage the warehousing and distribution of Burts Potato Chips for the U.K. and Ireland. Starting this month, CEVA is responsible for all transport operations and factory warehousing for the British snack food company. The agreement is part of CEVA’s full-service, fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) services arm, which provides e-commerce warehousing and shipping services for smaller brick-and-mortar retailers.

CEVA has built a 24-hour on-site warehouse that can accommodate up to 2,000 pallets of crisps (British for potato chips). Additional warehousing is also provided at CEVA’s Wellesbourne multi-user warehouse.

Deliveries by CEVA’s shared-user FMCG network will comprise both full and partial loads to Burts’ customer base, which includes national grocery outlets, “cash and carry” wholesalers and smaller retail outlets. CEVA expects to deliver 80,000 pallets for Burts in the coming year.

