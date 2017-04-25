Dachser Acquires majority interest in Johnston Logistics

Dachser has become a majority shareholder in Ireland-based Johnston Logistics, allowing Dachser to expand its “all-important” European logistics network in northwestern Europe, said Michael Schilling, COO of road logistics at the German logistics firm.

Johnston Logistics is focused on the Irish market, but also serves the U.K. with warehouse and operations facilities spanning nearly 40,000 square meters. Johnston Logistics generated €24 million in revenue in 2016.

Schilling said that Dachser’s global network customers would gain access to “uniform services and quality standards, fixed transit times and a tightly meshed network of Dachser branch offices throughout Europe.”

“Ireland’s tremendous economic growth makes it a key logistics region,” said Wolfgang Reinel, managing director of European Logistics for North-Central Europe for Dachser.

Johnston Logistics specializes in shipments of dangerous goods and warehousing services for customers in the following industries: chemical, pharmaceuticals, hardware, plastics, and packaging.