Dachser opens Austria logistics center

German logistics firm Dachser broke ground at a new transport and warehousing center in Austria’s Tyrol region, and will begin operations in late 2017. The 20,000-square-meter facility, located in the city of Stans, will replace Dachser’s current site in Hall, Austria.

Once completed, the new Tyrol center will include 30 gates and a 4,600-square-meter storage and logistics area, while another section of the facility will include space for extra loading stations and parking spaces.

“Over the next few months, a modern facility will be erected at this site, which will form an important part of the logistics network in western Austria and beyond,” said Dachser’s managing director Guenter Hirschbeck.

Deliveries from the Tyrol facility will ship to 362 destinations in Europe and include daily shipments to eastern Europe and the Balkans through Dachser’s Bratislava, Slovakia, Eurohub. The new facility will also offer contract logistics services and access to worldwide air- and seafreight services through Dachser Air & Sea Logistics, which currently operates 10 other facilities across Austria.

Dachser will invest about US$7.7 million into the facility.

