Dallas Fort Worth Airport to open new cold chain facility

Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) announced plans to build a 37,000-square-foot cold chain facility, to be operated by AirLogistix USA. The airport expects the facility to come online this summer.

With 14,000 square feet of refrigerated storage space, the new transfer facility will give DFW the ability to control warehousing temperatures for shipments of pharmaceuticals, flowers and fresh foods. “There are tremendous growth opportunities for domestic and international cargo customers to ship perishables through DFW to 180 markets,” said John Ackerman, executive vice president of global strategy and development at DFW.

DFW handles about two-thirds of Texas’ air cargo, which was on the rise in 2016, increasing by more than 8 percent over 2015’s total, Ackerman said. In the first month of 2017, tonnage has already risen by 18 percent compared to the previous January. “This new facility will increase our handling capabilities and open new doors for all our cargo and logistics partners to ship high-value, temperature- and time-sensitive products through DFW,” he added.

DFW handles more than 794,600 tons of airfreight per annum, according to the airport’s latest figures. Fourteen dedicated freighters serve 22 major cargo hubs throughout Asia, Europe, and North America from DFW, as well as 200 belly-hold destinations aboard 26 passenger carriers.

Those interested in learning more about air freight in 2017, should join us at Cargo Facts Asia in Shanghai, 25 – 26 April where a panel will be dedicated to the perishables supply chain. To register, or for more information, go to CargoFactsAsia.com.