Davies Turner expands handling/distributing opps in Scottish market

UK freight forwarder Davies Turner has completed a 20,000-square foot expansion of its Cumbernauld distribution center, doubling existing warehouse capacity. The expansion allows for 3,500 pallet spaces and increased floor space for cargo handling and sortation.

Situated between Glasgow and Edinburgh, the facility is within striking distance of Scotland’s two largest population centers, and near major southbound arterials.

Davies Turner’s facility is accredited to BRC Storage and Distribution Standards for handling/distributing foodstuffs and the forwarder hopes to tap into growth in Scottish food sector exports, saying that the facility is, “in an excellent position to support this important industry over the coming years.”

Philip Stephenson, chairman of Davies Turner said, “Ten years ago, we reinforced our commitment to the Scottish market when we moved to larger premises at Cumbernauld.” Stephenson added that, “This is a much-needed extension of our surface freight operations in Scotland and further proof of Davies Turner’s continuing commitment to Scottish exporters and importers. It coincides with the Group’s plans to expand and upgrade our premises at Glasgow airport”

