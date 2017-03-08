DB Schenker Americas to consolidate regional headquarters in Miami

In a move to concentrate activity near its existing warehouse operations in South Florida, Germany-based logistics firm DB Schenker said it will move the regional headquarters of its Americas division to the Miami-Dade County area later this fall. The company said the move will bring Schenker’s management team closer to its already existing warehouse in the West Miami-Dade area and will help centralize operations.

“This move will bring management together under one roof in the heart of the region,” said Philippe Gilbert, regional CEO of DB Schenker Americas. “We have started this consolidation to increase efficiency and be close to our markets. Miami is the ideal location to connect with all countries within the Americas. We also look forward to bringing a variety of new jobs to the area as a result of this move.”

DB Schenker Americas said the move from its current corporate offices in Freeport, New York, will take place in October 2017. The new offices will be housed in a new building that is currently under construction in central Miami-Dade, the company added.

Sheldon T. Anderson, interim president and CEO of the public-private business agency, Miami-Dade Beacon Council, hailed the move, noting that one in four jobs in the region are part of the logistics sector. Many of the 2,500 business in Miami-Dade County are supported largely by the nearby Miami International Airport (pictured) and the Port of Miami.