DB Schenker makes deeper digital investment in uShip

Nine months after purchasing the exclusive European rights to uShip’s transportation management software (TMS), DB Schenker has increased its commitment by investing US$25 million into the U.S.-based online shipping marketplace. The investment is “the largest equity interest in a digital company to date,” said Jochen Thewes, CEO of Schenker AG. “It shows how serious we are about innovation at DB Schenker.”

DB Schenker’s investment in uShip is part of what the German logistics firm called “the digital transformation of its business model.”

For now, DB Schenker will use the platform for land transport through an online platform called Drive4Schenker, which will use uShip technology to connect 30,000 trucking and other delivery transport partners across Europe. After launching Drive4Schenker in Germany this month, DB Schenker plans to expand the platform to other countries.

As e-commerce disrupts traditional supply chains, large logistics firms are increasingly turning to more agile technology firms like uShip to streamline a growing number of smaller, more diverse shipments. Using an eBay-like platform, uShip connects senders with shippers, which eliminated the need for DB Schenker to develop a costly and time-consuming in-house alternative.

