DB Schenker moves on China perishables with Sichuan JiuYe deal

A Chinese perishables import/export company, Sichuan JiuYe Export Ltd., has retained DB Schenker’s global supply chain expertise and infrastructure in a bid to attract customers from existing and new markets.

For DB Schenker, the deal strengthens and develops its footprint in the perishables segment in China. While DB Schenker has an extensive perishables network in markets that export to China, the German logistics company has a relatively less-established presence in China.

Sichuan JiuYe provides cross-border supply chain services to agriculture, perishables e-commerce and food producers in China and abroad. The company’s major export market is Eastern Europe, and it imports from markets such as Australia, North America and Europe.

Thomas Sorensen, CEO of Schenker’s North/Central China region, explained that the deal brought DB Schenker, “closer to our goal to achieve a leading market position in the logistics of perishable goods in China.”

