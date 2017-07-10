Delta Cargo becomes first U.S.-based global carrier to earn CEIV cert

Delta Cargo today earned IATA’s Center of Excellence for Independent Validators (CEIV) certification for pharmaceutical handling, making it the first global carrier based in the United States to receive the distinction.

In conjunction with its CEIV-Pharma-certified partner Air France-KLM-Martinair Cargo, Delta Cargo now operates the first CEIV-Pharma trans-Atlantic network, connecting Delta’s Atlanta hub with other CEIV-certified partners, stations and handlers in Amsterdam, Brussels, Milan, Paris and Rome.

Trans-Atlantic pharmaceutical trade has registered consistent growth over the last decade-plus, however, with 50 percent of the industry’s recorded temperature excursions happening while in the hands of air carriers and airports, the airfreight mode saw its share of global pharma transport decline from 17 percent to 11 percent between 2000 and 2013, prompting a demand for industry standards. Efforts to standardize pharma handling by validators, such as CEIV and GDP, have won over many pharma shippers that previously regarded airfreight as unreliable.

“Delta has made significant investments in the ensuring that our facilities, equipment, operations and staff comply with all applicable standards, regulations and guidelines expected from pharmaceutical manufacturers,” said Gareth Joyce, president of the cargo division and senior vice president of airport customer service.

“Having Delta Cargo, one of the region’s largest operators, achieve CEIV-Pharma certification is a boost not only for the airline’s customers, who can be confident that their life-saving and temperature-sensitive products will be delivered in impeccable condition, but also the region,” said Nick Careen, IATA’s vice president of airport, passenger, cargo and security.

