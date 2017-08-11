Delta Cargo expands cold-chain offerings with Envirotainer RAP e2

After becoming the first United States-based global carrier to earn IATA’s Center of Excellence for Independent Validators (CEIV) certification for pharmaceutical handling in July, Delta Cargo continues to invest in expanding its cold-chain offerings for pharma transport.

Most recently, the company announced that it has received approval to carry the Envirotainer RAP e2 on its domestic and international widebody aircraft. The RAP e2 container can be set for any chosen temperature between 0°C and 25°C and uses electrical heating and compressor cooling systems.

According to Delta Cargo, the new container availability should offer more flight options to pharmaceutical shippers because it does not rely on dry ice as a coolant and offers more capacity for goods than earlier Envirotainer offerings.

Delta Cargo aircraft can also carry other cold-chain containers, including CSafe and the rest of the Envirotainer active container line.

