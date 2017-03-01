Delta Cargo launches fully GPS-enabled, same-day product

Delta Cargo’s DASH Critical & Medical launches today, making it the first fully GPS-enabled, same-day product offered by a freight carrier based in the United States. DASH has, “the highest boarding priority of any Delta Cargo product, and the fastest transit times in the logistics industry,” said Gareth Joyce, senior vice president of Delta Cargo.

The new shipping option targets time-sensitive, small packages, such as medical commodities, legal documents, essential machinery parts and aircraft-on-the-ground (AOG) components. DASH provides real-time tracking and monitoring, enabling customers to ship items up until 45 minutes prior to scheduled flight departure.

Delta also guarantees that DASH shipments will arrive within one hour of the originally scheduled flight, backed by a full refund of the freight charges, up to US$750 per air waybill.

DASH Critical & Medical is currently available from ten locations nationwide, namely Atlanta, Chicago, Cincinnati, Detroit, LaGuardia (New York), Los Angeles, Memphis, Minneapolis, Rochester and Seattle, with service to 89 mainland U.S. destinations and Hawaii. Joyce added that Delta plans to, “expand the program across our domestic and international network, as well as make enhancements.”

If delivery is impacted by irregular operations, such as limited flying due to bad weather, the monitoring team will proactively contact local airports to help coordinate the export, transfer and import of all DASH Critical & Medical shipments. DASH Critical & Medical is available for anyone shipping items weighing less than 16 ounces (453.6 grams). Shipments up to 100 pounds (45.36 kilograms) per piece from companies with TSA Known Shipper status can also be accepted as DASH Critical & Medical.

