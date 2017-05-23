Delta Cargo President Gareth Joyce on the carrier’s turnaround [VIDEO]

Delta Cargo’s president, Gareth Joyce, has led a promising turnaround for the cargo department, which had been stuck in the doldrums for years.

From the moment Joyce began, it has been a learning experience for the former Mercedes-Benz Canada executive who traded his wheels for wings last May. “The first thing you notice about the airline industry, from somebody coming from outside, is just how complex the logistics system is,” he said, during a one-on-one interview with Air Cargo World at the CNS Partnership conference.

