Delta’s global cargo management control center goes live today

Delta Cargo officially opened its Cargo Control Center (CCC) today in Atlanta, but the scope of the operation covers the entire globe. From this one location, the facility will provide coverage of “all aspects of cargo transportation and management,” allowing Delta to track shipments via air, truck, mail and freight, both domestically and internationally.

By centralizing cargo management, Delta says that its account managers will be able to focus their efforts on maintaining customer relations, rather than tracking shipments.

The center’s staff now have the ability to view all the individual elements of the shipment lifecycle, allowing them to identify potential problems before they take place. Increased visibility will also allow Delta to provide “proactive communication and support” in the event that flights are delayed or cancelled.

Currently, the facility will only be open during business hours, Monday to Friday, but Delta says that the CCC should be “a 24/7 operation” by the end of 2017.

“The new Cargo Control Center is the culmination of our significant investment in technology systems and operation reliability,” said Gareth Joyce, Delta’s president of cargo and senior vice president of airport customer service. “Our Cargo Control Center will now know exactly where freight is at all times, anywhere on the globe… That really is a game-changer in the logistics industry.”

The new center will be staffed by a team of employees drawn from Delta’s capacity management, warehouse management, trucking, rebooking, unit load devices (ULD) management, service recovery and call-center operations.

