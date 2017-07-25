Demand continues to outstrip new capacity in lead-up to peak season

Market momentum for airfreight is carrying into the summer of 2017, with rates across 21 major east-west trade lanes up by 1.1 percent, year-over-year, to reach US$2.81 per kilogram. The latest Drewry’s East-West Airfreight Price Index indicates that, as load factors increase, demand for airfreight is outstripping new capacity coming onto the market.

The latest numbers also provide a strong base rate to build on as the industry moves from the summer into peak season this fall. The U.K.-based research firm also noted that it “expects the airfreight rates to further grow in July.”

Drewry reported that its Price Index is up by 1.2 percent in June, compared to May, which saw a slight dip after April. With the index now about 1 percent above the same month last year, Drewry said that a surge in freight tonne kilometers “outlines a strong market.”

