Descartes acquires Datamyne in bid to boost business intelligence offerings

Logistics technology company Descartes Systems Group has acquired Datamyne, a provider of cloud-based trade data for analysis of import and export trade activity. The acquisition gives Descartes access to almost two and a half decades of data on import-export transactions in the Americas, which bolsters its business intelligence offerings.

Brendan McCahill, CEO of Datamyne and now senior vice president of trade data content solutions at Descartes, explained that, “many Datamyne customers who use our solutions to make informed decisions about sourcing and shipping activity also use Descartes’ Global Logistics Network to manage and execute the resulting shipments.”

The acquisition is an attempt to merge the two functions under one company. The combined resources are expected to improve research and provide better data so clients can make informed decisions about potential trading and logistics partners. Descartes also expects better accuracy in the classification and documentation of goods.

The acquisition also allows for moving goods efficiently and securely while “collaborating with a broad ecosystem of parties,” according to Datamyne, which will bring nearly 3,000 new customers under Descartes’ portfolio.