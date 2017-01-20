Deutsche Post DHL Group, NGO Gavi partner in vaccine delivery

A partnership inked between Deutsche Post DHL Group (DP-DHL) and Gavi, a non-governmental organization (NGO) that promotes immunization in lower-income countries, is the latest development in an effort to leverage technology to improve access to health care in harder-to-reach locations around the world. The terms of the deal allow Gavi to use DHL’s supply chain for the next three years, to increase immunization coverage, reduce vaccine wastage and ensure vaccine availability and potency in a bid to reduce child mortality.

Frank Appel, CEO of DP-DHL, said that the company will “contribute its world-class supply chain expertise and network towards making a real difference to vaccine distribution in the developing world – and, with this, to improve lives.”

Kenya will be the first country targeted by the partnership. Seth Berkley, CEO of Gavi, explained that “DHL’s expertise in healthcare delivery and its footprint in sub-Saharan Africa will help the partnership develop and test new innovative solutions aimed at increasing the health impact in Gavi-supported countries.”

