DHL eCommerce launches green e-commerce deliveries in Vietnam

DHL eCommerce has launched a domestic delivery service in Vietnam, helping small, medium and large e-tailers by handling cash-on-delivery services for customers that lack online payment ability. The e-commerce delivery includes next-day delivery across Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi and other primary urban areas.
“Only 15 percent of Vietnam’s e-commerce shoppers paid online in 2016, making cash-on-delivery a must-have feature for e-commerce to succeed,” said Thomas Harris, managing director of DHL eCommerce Vietnam. Collecting cash payments, with next-day cash remittance and returns, lowers barriers to entry for smaller retailers.
DHL eCommerce Vietnam manages its deliveries out of depots located throughout the country. The current fleet of vehicles includes vans and standard bicycles, and now includes a range of electric bikes. DHL plans to add to the green fleet as the network grows.
“We are optimistic that environmentally friendly delivery methods, such as electric vehicles, will be the future of domestic B2C delivery,” Harris said.
