DHL eCommerce launches nationwide delivery service in Malaysia

DHL eCommerce has launched domestic delivery operations in Malaysia, where e-commerce is expected to grow at CAGR of 15.8 percent through 2020. The investment includes a 48,000-square foot distribution hub in Puchong, depots in other critical urban centers, and a fleet of 2-wheel and 4-wheel vehicles

“E-commerce has become a way of life for Malaysians, with 47 percent already using their smartphones to shop online,” said Malcolm Monteiro, CEO, Asia Pacific, DHL eCommerce. “Approximately 7 million are already shopping online every month, and with the industry expected to grow to EUR 1 billion by 2020 in Malaysia and globally to US$1 trillion in the same year, businesses need high-quality logistics solutions to leverage this immense growth and meet the rapidly changing needs of online shoppers.”

DHL eCommerce’s end-to-end domestic delivery solutions will offer pick-up services, track and trace, reverse logistics, cash on delivery with daily remittance and call center capabilities for deliveries within Malaysia. It aims to provide timely delivery and predictive, secure delivery.

Monteiro noted that Asia Pacific was the world’s fastest growing e-commerce region, but that to win in this space, logistics providers had to offer agile logistics that were responsive to local factors.

“With the huge e-commerce growth expected in Malaysia, we believe e-tailers are demanding greater quality and consistency in their logistics solutions” said Jason Kong, Managing Director, DHL eCommerce Malaysia. “