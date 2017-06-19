DHL Express tags on more orders for EFW A330-300 conversions

DHL Express expanded its A330-300 conversion deal with ST Aerospace today, contracting an additional four A330-300 conversion slots, with options for an additional 10 conversions. The conversions will be undertaken by ST Aerospace’s subsidiary, Elbe Flugzeugwerke (EFW), which is jointly owned with Airbus Group.

The first two A330-300 conversion freighters are scheduled to enter DHL’s fleet by the end of 2017.

The deal, announced today at this year’s Paris Air Show, expands on a contract for four A330-300 conversions awarded by DHL Express in July last year.

Geoff Kehr, DHL Express’ senior vice president for global air fleet management, explained that the A330-300 conversion made sense due to its “favorable payload and range metrics.” Kehr added that the aircraft addressed, “an important demand segment within the air cargo market that is not currently served by any other aircraft type.”

The A330 passenger-to-freighter (P2F) conversion program, launched in 2012, is a collaboration between ST Aerospace, Airbus and EFW. The A330P2F program includes two versions: the A330-200 conversion and the larger A330-300 conversion.

