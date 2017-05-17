DHL Global Forwarding triples temperature-controlled facilities at Brussels Airport

DHL Global Forwarding Belgium has tripled the size of its temperature-controlled facilities at Brussels Airport, growing its existing GDP-licensed cool-chain area from 1,750 square meters to a total area of 5,300 square meters.

“This extension confirms our ambition to remain a leading provider of logistics services to the life-science and healthcare industry,” DHL Global Forwarding Belgium CEO Luc Jacobs said.

The expansion increases total pallet positions to 2,700, split over three temperature zones, the largest being for handling between +15°C to + 25°C degrees. “We have seen a growing demand for pharmaceutical goods and devices, which previously were handled as general cargo but now demand a strict temperature handling,” said Charles De Vuyst, physical operations director.

The facility also allows in-house screening through X-ray or enhanced due diligence (EDD), ensuring that cargo is secured without additional external handling.

The extension is now under process of licensing by the official health authorities.