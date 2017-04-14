DHL Shanghai receives IATA CEIV-Pharma certification

Once unheard of in Asia, the CEIV-Pharmaceutical certification program is starting to establish beachheads, first in Singapore Airport Terminal Services (SATS), then at Changi Airport. Now DHL Global Forwarding’s airfreight station in Shanghai has joined the CEIV-certified ranks.

The 1,650-square-meter Shanghai facility features 245 square meters of space for air-export temperature-sensitive storage. The facility is part of DHL’s “answer to the regulatory demands of the pharmaceutical industry,” said David Bang, global head of DHL Temperature Management Solutions and CEO LifeConEx at DHL Global Forwarding.

DHL began CEIV certification for its global stations in the third quarter of 2016.

Following independent audits by third parties and on-site training, the DHL Air Thermonet station in Shanghai received certification. The integrator says this improved its “transportation and storage quality levels of pharmaceutical goods.”

“The life sciences and healthcare industry increasingly requires more regulatory control over the years, including the transportation and storage of highly sensitive pharmaceutical goods,” said Steve Huang, CEO, DHL Global Forwarding Greater China.

In addition, temperature sensitive airfreight shipments at the Shanghai facility have the option of a door-to-door courier solution, called “Life Sciences graded Specialty Courier.” Additionally, DHL offers the express service “Medical Express,” with a fixed delivery time, and “DHL Clinical Trial Logistics,” a logistics solution specifically designed for clinical studies, such as the transportation of trial medications, auxiliary materials and lab kits.

