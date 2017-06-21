DHL Supply Chain to take over MRO logistics for Etihad Airways Engineering

Aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) firm Etihad Airways Engineering said it plans to outsource all its logistics functions to DHL Supply Chain, the Abu Dhabi-based engineering arm of Etihad Airways announced yesterday. In a letter of intent signed by the two companies, DHL Supply Chain will assume management of the MRO’s stores, local transport movements and associated supply chain planning at the Etihad Airways Engineering hub at Abu Dhabi International Airport.
David Christmas, CEO of DHL Supply Chain Middle East, Russia and Turkey, said that the new partnership would build on the two companies’ long-standing relationship.”
Supply chain effectiveness is critical to MRO functions, with parts sometimes needing to be on site on short notice, making delays very expensive. “Transforming the MRO logistics and warehousing solution will help them to remain competitive today and build capability for tomorrow,” said Christmas.
DHL said that the supply chain will be scalable, in order to respond to MRO sector growth, and will be able to adapt to future operational requirements. Apart from process optimization, DHL also plans to introduce changes to the layout of Etihad’s current warehouse, making more efficient use of the space already available, and setting up an off-airport warehouse to accommodate extra inventory and part storage....