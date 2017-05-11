dnata acquires AirLogistix USA, enters US market

On May 10 2017, Dubai-based ground handler and cargo terminal operator, dnata announced it was making an entry into the U.S. market with the acquisition of two AirLogistix USA facilities in the Lone-Star State.

In recent years, AirLogistix USA has invested heavily in dedicated perishables facilities to support the growing volumes of perishables moving by air from Latin America, to markets in the United States and Asia. As part of the deal, dnata will acquire AirLogistix USA from its parent, Lynx Holdings LP, and assume operations of AirLogistix’s facility at Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH), and a soon-to-open facility located at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW). The 30,000-sq. ft. perishables facility in Houston is already operational, and handled more than 16,000 tonnes of fruits, vegetables, fish and flowers last year. A similar 37,000-sq. ft. facility is slated to open in Dallas later this summer.

After a string of profitable years, dnata has been hungry for overseas acquisitions. Most recently, dnata reported net income of U.S. $330 million for its 2016-2017 financial year which ended on 31 March. “Our strategy is to offer the highest level of service in each market we operate”, said Stewart Angus, dnata’s divisional SVP of International Airport Operations. “The AirLogistix USA operation fits the bill and will further enhance our growing international cargo network.” Angus added, “We look forward to working with the Houston and Dallas Fort Worth Airports to support continued growth at these important airports.”

Following the AirLogistix USA acquisition, dnata expands its presence to 42 airports around the globe which, and is expected to handle around 2.8 million tonnes of cargo this year.