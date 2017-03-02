dnata opens new airside cargo facility in Australia

Cargo handler dnata, owned by the Emirates Group, has opened a new airside cargo facility at Adelaide Airport, increasing the airport’s role for cargo the South Australian market. The 1,500-square-meter facility has the capacity to handle up to 80 tonnes of cargo per day, a significant upgrade from dnata’s old 400-square-meter off-airport facility.

Adelaide is an important stop for Qatar Airways, China Southern Airlines and Virgin Australia, and dnata’s expansion coincides with steady increases in exports of Australian agricultural products to China.

The Adelaide facility is a remodel of an existing cold-storage facility, upgraded to meet increasing demand for South Australian exports and imports. The facility also is fully accredited by the Australian Office for Transport Security (OTS) and the U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) to screen cargo destined for export.

Refrigerated and ambient-temperature product options run between 15-25°C, while the freezer rooms can hold cargo at as low as -18°C.

“Our customers have been calling for an airside facility,” said Daniela Marsilli, CEO, dnata Australia. “It has been a significant investment for us and we are committed to growing our business in Adelaide by opening this tailor-made, expansive airside facility.”

The facility is located near the passenger terminal and the new freighter apron at Adelaide Airport, said the Dubai-based air services provider, “enabling quick movement of cargo.”

