DSV begins operating Primark’s new Netherlands logistics center

Transport and logistics company DSV has started operating Primark’s new Netherlands logistics center. The 65,000-square-meter warehouse, located in Roosendaal, runs on Primark’s Warehouse Management System, and processes carton and garment on hanger (GOH) outbound orders to supply Primark stores throughout France and Italy.

“This go-live is an important step,” said Peter van der Maas, managing director DSV Solutions the Netherlands. Primark commented that its growth in Europe, and ability to deliver consumer foods at competitive prices “in a timely manner,” was thanks in large part to logistics outsourcing with the likes of DSV.

Primark’s fast-fashion model is part of a larger trend in consumption that is driving recent developments in the airfreight and supply chain evolution.

Those interested in learning more about where air freight is headed in 2017, should join us at Cargo Facts Asia in Shanghai, 25 – 26 April. To register, or for more information, go to CargoFactsAsia.com.