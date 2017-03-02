DSV opens first office in Macedonia

Danish transport and logistics company DSV opened its first outpost in Macedonia, located in Skopje, one of the two major airports serving the landlocked Balkan nation of just over two million.

The new company, DSV Road DOOEL, will be managing all transport and logistics activities in Macedonia, including any Air & Sea and Solutions activities.

Starting with a staff of three, DSV expects to grow the business as the automotive industry picks up steam. The Macedonian logistics sector also stands to benefit from international production establishing a local footprint such as Johnson Control, Lear Corporation, Johnson Matthey, Drexler Meyer, Kornberg & Schubert, and Kostal. DSV noted that this was driving “a growing demand for inbound and outbound transport and logistics services.”

