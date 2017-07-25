Dubai-based drone-delivery partnership announced [VIDEO]

A Dubai-based technology company, Eniverse Technologies, and drone-delivery startup Skycart have launched “Space Autonomous Drones,” an autonomous drone delivery project that its founders say could eventually ship goods and products weighing 5 kilograms or less to locations across Dubai and the greater UAE.

Space Autonomous Drones has yet to receive approval from Dubai’s government, and the official launch date for the company has been set for between 2018 and 2019. However, the startup’s founders are confident that the local market is ready for drone delivery across the United Arab Emirates (UAE), once the unmanned vehicle is approved.

The timeline for the regulatory green light puts any meaningful deployment well into the future, but that is not stopping other companies from moving fast to consolidate their position in the drone-delivery market. Skycart has already conducted extensive testing in cooperation with Swiss Post, experimenting with apps that can summon drones and send them on deliveries of up to 20 kilometers with a five-kilo payload.

Space Autonomous Drones is confident it will obtain regulatory approval, pointing to the UAE’s pro-business climate. The UAE is also an autocracy, meaning that the country’s regulatory framework can evolve fast, if the right people are in support.

“The modernity and diversity of the city’s landscape is a great advantage for us,” said Skycart’s CEO, Lukas Wrede. Space Autonomous Drones says that its next step is to approach companies with its delivery offering.

The company said that its impending delivery services are especially suited to parcels, food and spare parts delivery. Here’s a video to give you a glimpse of what this drone system my look like:

