Dubai International cargo volumes close out 2016 up 3.4 percent

After registering a contraction in the third quarter, Dubai International (DXB) cargo volumes recovered in the last three months of 2016, closing out the year at 2.59 million tonnes, up 3.4 percent over 2015’s 2.51 million tonnes.
December’s volumes added DXB to a list of airports that saw record numbers for the month, compared to December 2015. The airport handled more than 230,000 tonnes of cargo, an increase of 5.4 percent over the 218,000 tonnes handled during the same month in 2015.
Airport operator Dubai Airports has not yet released year-end cargo figures for Al Maktoum International (DWC), Dubai’s newer airport, located 80 kilometers to the south of DXB, and which handled just under 889,000 tonnes of cargo in 2015. DWC hosts Emirates Cargo’s full-freighter operation, with freighter flights barred from DXB due to overcrowding.
