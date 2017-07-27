E-commerce, cross-border trade drive impressive Q2 results at UPS

UPS reported strong financial and operational performance in the second-quarter of 2017, with net income up 9.1 percent year over year to $1.38 billion as revenue rose 5.0 percent to $15.75 billion. Operating income for the second quarter was up 8.7 percent to $2.22 billion. With results like these, writes David Harris over at our sister-publication Cargofacts.com, “everything is coming up roses,” for the Atlanta-based integrator. Driven by strong domestic e-commerce volumes and rising cross-border trade, these impressive results are the lead up to what Panalpina is predicting to be a bumper peak season. Click the link below for more detailed analysis:

