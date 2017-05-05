EASA proposes regulations for safe drone operation in Europe

The everyday use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for commercial operations took a small step forward today, as the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) published a proposal to regulate the operation of small drones.

The proposed framework, EASA said, balances safety with keeping the industry agile and growing. At the same time, the agency said its proposals address the risk posed to people on the ground and to other aircraft, as well as “privacy, security and data protection.”

The proposal suggests mandating registration for UAV operators who fly machines weighing more than 250 grams, as well as other safety and security updates.

EASA said that its proposal is “breaking new ground” by combining product and aviation legislation. That means that design requirements for small drones will be implemented using the legislation “relative to making products available on the market, the well-known CE (Conformité européenne) marking.”

The proposal allows a high degree of flexibility for EASA member states. Each nation will be able to define zones in their territory, where either drone operations are prohibited or restricted (for example to protect sensitive areas, such as airports or high-density areas), while also letting states decide where requirements can be relaxed.