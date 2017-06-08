ELEVATE 2017 conference agenda released, board of advisors formed

Air Cargo World has released the agenda for its second annual ELEVATE Conference, the publication announced today.

ELEVATE 2017 will take place on October 2nd at the Ritz-Carlton South Beach, Miami, Fla., and will explore the rise of e-commerce and the digitization of global logistics.

Many air freight and logistics companies won’t survive the current e-commerce revolution, and the digitization of freight logistics is forcing traditional logistics companies to restructure from the ground up. The agenda was designed to explore digital logistics, not just from the startup’s perspective, but for established logistics, as well. ELEVATE 2017 will include demos of on-the-cusp logistics startups.

As part of the effort to develop ELEVATE, Air Cargo World has formed the ELEVATE Board of Advisors, a council of key innovation professionals who are committed to advancing ELEVATE’s utility to the global airfreight market, Air Cargo World also announced today. Among the companies on the ELEVATE Board are Brussels Airport, YTO Express, C.H. Robinson and Freightos. The Board ratified the 2017 agenda this month.

Registration for ELEVATE 2017 is open here. More details on ELEVATE can be found at www.elevateaircargo.com.

