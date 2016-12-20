Emirates adds daily Fort Lauderdale service

Emirates SkyCargo has added daily service to Fort Lauderdale, starting Dec. 15. The new destination makes Fort Lauderdale SkyCargo’s 13th in the United States, and its second in Florida, expanding the United Arab Emirates-based carrier’s reach into a major southern manufacturing and logistics market.
The daily Dubai-to-Fort Lauderdale route features a 777-200LR – the smaller, longer-range version of the 777, which can carry up to 15 tonnes of belly-hold cargo per flight. The new Orlando flight bumps Emirate’s total cargo capacity offered to the state to over 330 tonnes per week.
The Fort Lauderdale stop will connect SkyCargo cargo customers across South Florida and the southeastern U.S., Emirates said. “Customers will be able to access global markets and connect to trade partners through Emirates SkyCargo’s network of over 150 destinations across 82 countries in six continents,” the carrier added.
The Fort Lauderdale region has a thriving healthcare equipment export market, including surgical and laboratory equipment, pharmaceuticals and electronics. The region also exports aerospace components, aviation and shipping spares, and perishables, including cheese, seasonal fruits and vegetables.
Emirates said it anticipates importing pharmaceuticals, aerospace components, electronic and electrical goods....