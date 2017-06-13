Emirates, Cargolux launch first flight of cargo agreement

The arrival of an Emirates SkyCargo 777 freighter into Luxembourg yesterday, June 12, kicked off a dedicated freighter and combo-carrier agreement with Cargolux Airlines, setting the stage for block and interline agreements that will allow the two carriers to use each other’s capacity for routes and capabilities beyond their own fleets.

“With the arrival of SkyCargo’s first freighter here, we open a new chapter in our history and lay the foundation for a fruitful cooperation for the benefit of our customers,” said Richard Forson, Cargolux President & CEO. “Our supplementary capabilities allow us to develop service offerings that both of us could not provide on our own.”

The additional SkyCargo freighter adds 100 tonnes of cargo capacity to the thrice-weekly freighter service that Cargolux operates to Dubai World Central (DWC).

The DWC-LUX freighter service is one of the first steps towards full implementation of the operational partnership between Emirates and Cargolux, announced last month at the Munich Transport Logistics fair.

At Luxembourg, Emirates has access to Cargolux ground handling facilities, and in Dubai, Cargolux freighters will be handled by Emirates SkyCargo, allowing for “seamless transit of cargo between the two air cargo operators.”

