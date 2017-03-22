Ethiopian Airlines adds Ahmedabad to India cargo network

Ethiopian Airlines announced that it will add Ahmedabad, the carrier’s fifth cargo gateway to India, to its global cargo network as of March 28, 2017. The Addis Ababa based carrier also finalized preparations to launch new flights to Victoria Falls, Oslo and Antananarivo, set to start 26-28 March 2017.

Group CEO Tewolde GebreMariam, noted that Ethiopian’s cargo network was, “linking the Indian sub-continent and Africa farther with China and Hong Kong; providing the Indian market with minimum weekly import capacity of 240 tons per week.” He added that the new services to Ahmedabad would, “strengthen the existing trade and commercial ties between the two fastest growing regions of the world.”

Ethiopian Arline’s anticipates starting operations at its new cargo terminal in Addis Ababa in April 2017. Already Africa’s largest cargo carriers, the new US$150 million facility will provide an annual storage of 1.2 million tonnes and can handle eight B747-800f at a time.

Upon completion, the carrier expects that “uplifting capability will be equivalent to the cargo terminals at Amsterdam Schiphol, Singapore Changi or Hong Kong.”

