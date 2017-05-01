CNS: Exports drive demand for Bonded trucking alongside airfreight [VIDEO]

ORLANDO — Mexico’s growing export sector is driving demand for specialized feeder services and bonded cross-border trucking. Mexpress Transportation bypasses border clearance, and clears freight as an airport. “We’re like an airplane with wheels,” explained Michael Gamel of Mexpress.

Gamel doesn’t see his company’s model replacing air cargo in the markets where Mexpress operates. He describes the trucking operations as similar to deferred air, explaining that, “we might be one day more in transit times.”

Mexpress works with carriers and forwarders, serving airports in Mexico that can’t be reached by air freight. In those cases, Mexpress is the fastest proposition.

Below, Gamel talks about bonded trucking, stay tuned for the Mariachi follow up: