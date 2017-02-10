FedEx Express opens new facility at Milan-Malpensa Airport

A little over a year since breaking ground in 2015, FedEx Express has opened its new “mini hub” in southern Europe at Milan-Malpensa Airport. In spite of its diminutive nickname, the facility is three times the size of the former FedEx facility, making it the company’s third-largest cargo hub in Europe, behind Paris CDG and Cologne. The 35,000-square-meter express logistics facility’s new systems will boost package-sorting capacity by 25 percent over the previous setup.

“With 95 percent of the world’s consumers living outside U.S. borders, FedEx has prioritized its expansion in areas that drive profitable growth and, in turn, break down barriers and enable our customers to reach new markets,” said David Cunningham, president and chief executive of FedEx Express.

FedEx Express’ Malpensa facility connects Italian companies to global markets. The integrator said demand in Italy for air transport to international markets is on the rise.

“Expanding our operations in Malpensa is a key part of our network growth strategy, creating more capacity and enabling more business connections in Europe and around the world,” said David Binks, president of FedEx Express Europe and chief executive of TNT.

Binks noted that, in Italy alone, “the number of people making online purchases has doubled over the last five years, and purchases for 2016 are forecast to increase by 17 percent compared to 2015.”

