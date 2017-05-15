Frankfurt-based startup CargoSteps wins Frankfurt Founders Award

Frankfurt-based freight management startup CargoSteps walked away with this year’s Frankfurt Founders Award, with their online freight management platform that simplifies logistics processes and makes them “more efficient, sustainable and environmentally friendly,” said Frankfurt Mayor Peter Feldman. “The Frankfurt-based startup makes a decisive contribution to changing the transport and logistics industry.”

The award is an important milestone for the startup, which has racked up a number of distinctions since its founding, including winning Air Cargo World’s DEMOvation award at last year’s ELEVATE 2016 conference in Miami.

CargoSteps co-founder Murat Karakaya told Air Cargo World that the award raised the company’s profile, especially in the European market, where the German startup award carries real clout. “The feedback of the jury gives us confidence in our business model, and motivates us to push our business further,” Karakaya said, adding that CargoSteps was on its way to San Francisco to join the second RocketSpace Logistics Tech Accelerator Demo Day on May 23rd to present its outcome of the joint-venture airfreight product called “Freight Intelligence” from the first cohort that CargoSteps completed last year.