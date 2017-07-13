Frankfurt-Hahn’s half-year cargo numbers see record growth

“All signs point toward growth,” enthused Roger Scheifele, senior vice president for cargo sales and business development at Frankfurt-Hahn Airport (HHN), following the announcement that the German hub’s cargo business had more than doubled its cargo traffic over the first half of 2017.

From January to June, 49,000 tonnes of freight were handled at HHN, equating to a 52 percent, year-over-year, increase over 2016. In June, alone, the airport reported 8,670 tonnes of freight – a 101 percent, y-o-y, monthly gain.

Last month’s substantial gains fit the narrative that the usual “summer deceleration” won’t materialize this year, with preliminary statistics from other airports in Europe painting a similar picture.

Frankfurt-Hahn’s two biggest cargo-clients, Silk Way West and Nippon Cargo Airlines (NCA), both increased their freight volumes over the first half. Silk Way and Etihad both substantially increased their frequencies as well.

Scheifele also noted that HHN also accommodated charter flights and additional scheduled cargo flights out of the United States by Senator International and Air Atlanta Icelandic. He added that there was also “potential of more growth,” from Air Atlanta, as well.

