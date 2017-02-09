Fraport’s global portfolio starts year in good form

Global airport management company Fraport’s January cargo traffic figures indicate continued gains into 2017 on the back of a strong finish to 2016. At the flagship, Frankfurt Airport, 265,835 tonnes of cargo were handled in January, a 5.8 percent, year-over-year, increase. On the other side of the planet, Fraport’s 70-percent owned Jorge Chávez International Airport in Lima, Peru, saw cargo rise 3.2 percent, y-o-y, to 25,217 tonnes.

Fraport credited its strong outset to, “the growing global demand for goods,” as well as the timing of the Chinese New Year, in late January, which helped boost activity for the month before the factories shut down to honor the annual holiday.

In Bulgaria, Fraport’s majority-owned Burgas and Varna airports both saw substantial (albeit small in numerical terms) increases in cargo volumes. At Burgas, January volume rose 16.3 percent, y-o-y, to 1,644 tonnes. At Varna, an unremarkable 97 tonnes of cargo moved in January, but it still represented a y-o-y increase of more than 100 percent.

Xi’an, China, was the only fully-owned or equity airport to lose volume, down 3.3 percent over January 2016 to 22,287 tonnes.

