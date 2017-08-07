Freightos CEO Zvi Schreiber to take part in ELEVATE ‘Fireside Chat’

We at Air Cargo World are thrilled to announce that our annual conference, ELEVATE 2017 will feature an exclusive Fireside Chat session with Zvi Schreiber, founder and CEO of innovative logistics firm, Freightos.

In 2012, Schreiber, a highly regarded serial entrepreneur, created Freightos, an internet-based marketplace for international freight. A logistics technology pioneer, Freightos offers easier access to global trade markets via what it calls the world’s largest “big data” collection of freight rates.

The company’s patent-pending instant global freight routing algorithm enables forwarders, shippers and carriers to bring freight sales and operations online, replacing the older phone-based method that often took days to find a competitive quote. This also integrates with Freightos WebCargo, an air rate distribution system that provides live access to rates from more than 200 carriers.

Schreiber has a Ph.D. in computer science and has written and spoken at many conferences about innovation. He previously founded and led tech companies acquired by IBM and GE.

The second annual ELEVATE conference will explore the continuing meteoric rise of e-commerce and the digitization of global logistics. Our diverse panels will delve into and provide key insights on the profound transformation disrupting the air freight industry.

Disruption is here. Join us at ELEVATE 2017 for the next level of innovation in air logistics, Oct. 2, at the Ritz Carlton, South Beach, in Miami. Register today!

