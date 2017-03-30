Freightos eyes growth with Series B extension funding

With an eye toward scaling up its reach to global levels, online logistics firm Freightos has wrapped up a US$25 million Series B extension round, led by GE Ventures, bringing the company’s total investment funding to $50 million.

In addition to growth, the funds also will be used for continued development of the software suite of global freight pricing, routing, and sales automation.

The online freight Marketplace has racked up a 600 percent increase in orders in its first six months, and has more than 10,000 registered users and dozens of sellers, including the “top 20 global freight forwarders,” the company said.

Freightos also said that its software has now been adopted by 1,000 freight forwarders. That list includes the likes of Nippon Express, CEVA Logistics, Hellmann Worldwide Logistics and Sysco Foods.

Freightos said that its global database of multimodal freight rates is the largest of its type in the world, “exceeding 300 million price points and growing by over 10 million price points every week.”

