Grünenthal to use Kuehne + Nagel’s pharma logistics

Swiss forwarder Kuehne + Nagel is partnering with pharmaceutical research company Grünenthal to reorganize the pharma company’s worldwide transportation network for highly sensitive pharmaceutical products.

Grünenthal has production sites in Europe and Latin America, with a footprint in 32 countries, and products available in 155 countries.

The pharma giant will use KN PharmaChain, K+N’s multi-modal logistics solution for temperature-controlled, door-to-door transportation to manage its supply chain. KN PharmaChain provides traceability for deliveries, and intensive risk management.

K+N is also CEIV-Pharma certified across its KN PharmaChain network, covering 86 locations.

