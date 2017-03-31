Grünenthal to use Kuehne + Nagel’s pharma logistics

Swiss forwarder Kuehne + Nagel is partnering with pharmaceutical research company Grünenthal to reorganize the pharma company’s worldwide transportation network for highly sensitive pharmaceutical products.Kuehne + Nagel

Grünenthal has production sites in Europe and Latin America, with a footprint in 32 countries, and products available in 155 countries.

The pharma giant will use KN PharmaChain, K+N’s multi-modal logistics solution for temperature-controlled, door-to-door transportation to manage its supply chain. KN PharmaChain provides traceability for deliveries, and intensive risk management.

K+N is also CEIV-Pharma certified across its KN PharmaChain network, covering 86 locations.

